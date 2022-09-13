SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 27,310 K

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) on September 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.44, soaring 9.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5199 and dropped to $0.44 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. Within the past 52 weeks, SEAC’s price has moved between $0.38 and $3.44.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -20.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 72.80%. With a float of $39.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 104 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.38, operating margin of -26.36, and the pretax margin is -27.26.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SeaChange International Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 15.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15, was worth 198,238. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 341,000 shares at a rate of $0.58, taking the stock ownership to the 8,156,770 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 14, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 178,278 for $0.55, making the entire transaction worth $98,046. This insider now owns 7,815,770 shares in total.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 1/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -27.21 while generating a return on equity of -20.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) Trading Performance Indicators

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13

Technical Analysis of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.5 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, SeaChange International Inc.’s (SEAC) raw stochastic average was set at 12.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5609, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9679. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5199 in the near term. At $0.5599, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5998. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4001. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3601.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 25.20 million based on 49,283K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 27,310 K and income totals -7,430 K. The company made 6,720 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.