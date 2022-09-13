Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 13.46%

September 12, 2022, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) trading session started at the price of $10.03, that was 3.72% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.145 and dropped to $9.91 before settling in for the closing price of $9.67. A 52-week range for SBSW has been $8.53 – $20.64.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 40.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.00%. With a float of $172.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $705.48 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 84981 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.16, operating margin of +34.19, and the pretax margin is +26.46.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sibanye Stillwater Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Sibanye Stillwater Limited is 0.25%, while institutional ownership is 7.90%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +19.20 while generating a return on equity of 44.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) saw its 5-day average volume 2.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s (SBSW) raw stochastic average was set at 19.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.15 in the near term. At $10.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.79. The third support level lies at $9.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Key Stats

There are 707,560K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.85 billion. As of now, sales total 11,658 M while income totals 2,238 M.