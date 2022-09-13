Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) last year’s performance of -97.11% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) kicked off on September 12, 2022, at the price of $0.25, down -3.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.27 and dropped to $0.23 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Over the past 52 weeks, TANH has traded in a range of $0.20-$15.70.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.60%. With a float of $16.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.07 million.

The firm has a total of 51 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.88, operating margin of -15.41, and the pretax margin is -14.95.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Tantech Holdings Ltd is 6.09%, while institutional ownership is 20.00%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -15.12 while generating a return on equity of -7.84.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tantech Holdings Ltd’s (TANH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15

Technical Analysis of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tantech Holdings Ltd, TANH], we can find that recorded value of 0.8 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Tantech Holdings Ltd’s (TANH) raw stochastic average was set at 13.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2734, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7332. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2647. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2873. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3047. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2247, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2073. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1847.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.26 million has total of 6,399K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 55,260 K in contrast with the sum of -8,360 K annual income.