Teck Resources Limited (TECK) with a beta value of 1.11 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On September 12, 2022, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) opened at $35.24, higher 0.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.51 and dropped to $34.51 before settling in for the closing price of $34.51. Price fluctuations for TECK have ranged from $22.54 to $45.90 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 7.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 428.30% at the time writing. With a float of $528.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $536.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10600 employees.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Teck Resources Limited is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 70.60%.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.38) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 428.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Teck Resources Limited (TECK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

Looking closely at Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK), its last 5-days average volume was 3.28 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Teck Resources Limited’s (TECK) raw stochastic average was set at 47.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.55. However, in the short run, Teck Resources Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.38. Second resistance stands at $35.94. The third major resistance level sits at $36.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.38.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Key Stats

There are currently 521,723K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,756 M according to its annual income of 2,288 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,532 M and its income totaled 1,312 M.