Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) with a beta value of 1.84 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

September 12, 2022, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) trading session started at the price of $28.08, that was 1.33% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.33 and dropped to $27.68 before settling in for the closing price of $27.86. A 52-week range for TPX has been $20.03 – $50.51.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 9.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 86.30%. With a float of $167.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.45, operating margin of +17.88, and the pretax margin is +16.71.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tempur Sealy International Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 2,623,600. In this transaction EVP Global Business Strategy of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $26.24, taking the stock ownership to the 847,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24, when Company’s Director sold 1,451 for $43.96, making the entire transaction worth $63,786. This insider now owns 127,564 shares in total.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.59) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +12.68 while generating a return on equity of 158.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.10% during the next five years compared to 29.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

Looking closely at Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s (TPX) raw stochastic average was set at 80.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.77. However, in the short run, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.48. Second resistance stands at $28.73. The third major resistance level sits at $29.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.18.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Key Stats

There are 172,195K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.72 billion. As of now, sales total 4,931 M while income totals 624,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,211 M while its last quarter net income were 90,600 K.