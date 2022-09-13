The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.74% last month.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) on September 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $33.38, soaring 1.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.7214 and dropped to $33.05 before settling in for the closing price of $33.07. Within the past 52 weeks, CG’s price has moved between $30.01 and $60.62.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 31.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 744.50%. With a float of $238.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $361.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1850 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.39, operating margin of +47.67, and the pretax margin is +46.20.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Carlyle Group Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 201,026. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 9,925 shares at a rate of $20.25, taking the stock ownership to the 2,960,231 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Former 10% owner sold 167,755 for $50.85, making the entire transaction worth $8,529,534. This insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.01) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +34.12 while generating a return on equity of 74.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 744.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.33% during the next five years compared to 230.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) saw its 5-day average volume 2.67 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) raw stochastic average was set at 21.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.27.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.88 billion based on 361,325K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,782 M and income totals 2,975 M. The company made 1,049 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 245,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.