Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is 14.97% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) on September 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.55, plunging -0.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.57 and dropped to $4.33 before settling in for the closing price of $4.44. Within the past 52 weeks, UEC’s price has moved between $2.34 and $6.60.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.80%. With a float of $340.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $346.43 million.

In an organization with 47 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Uranium industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Uranium Energy Corp. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 45.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 24, was worth 29,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.92, taking the stock ownership to the 74,394 shares.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Latest Financial update

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -13.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 65.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.0 million. That was inferior than the volume of 12.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Uranium Energy Corp.’s (UEC) raw stochastic average was set at 46.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.86. However, in the short run, Uranium Energy Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.55. Second resistance stands at $4.68. The third major resistance level sits at $4.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.19. The third support level lies at $4.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.50 billion based on 286,287K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -14,820 K. The company made 9,890 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.