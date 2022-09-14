1.04% percent quarterly performance for Patria Investments Limited (PAX) is not indicative of the underlying story

September 13, 2022, Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) trading session started at the price of $14.18, that was -8.87% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.245 and dropped to $13.09 before settling in for the closing price of $14.99. A 52-week range for PAX has been $12.51 – $19.49.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 97.10%. With a float of $51.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.91 million.

The firm has a total of 390 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.18) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 97.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Patria Investments Limited (PAX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Patria Investments Limited (PAX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Patria Investments Limited, PAX], we can find that recorded value of 0.39 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Patria Investments Limited’s (PAX) raw stochastic average was set at 22.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.73.

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) Key Stats

There are 54,248K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 724.25 million. As of now, sales total 235,520 K while income totals 122,480 K. Its latest quarter income was 55,600 K while its last quarter net income were 15,900 K.