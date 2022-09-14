11.23% volatility in Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on September 13, 2022, with Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) stock priced at $0.13, up 8.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1499 and dropped to $0.125 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. DBGI’s price has ranged from $0.10 to $6.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -311.60%. With a float of $49.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.87 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 58 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.08, operating margin of -252.93, and the pretax margin is -441.12.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.20%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -426.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -311.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Digital Brands Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.98

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

The latest stats from [Digital Brands Group Inc., DBGI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.31 million was inferior to 3.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 4.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 173.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1510, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9647. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1516. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1632. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1765. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1134. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1018.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.27 million, the company has a total of 52,874K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,580 K while annual income is -32,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,740 K while its latest quarter income was -9,530 K.