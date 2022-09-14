12.14% volatility in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) last month: This is a red flag warning

On September 13, 2022, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) opened at $25.27, lower -6.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.25 and dropped to $24.27 before settling in for the closing price of $26.46. Price fluctuations for RYTM have ranged from $3.04 to $27.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 53.80% at the time writing. With a float of $50.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 140 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.14, operating margin of -5391.85, and the pretax margin is -2207.10.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 335,031. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 13,493 shares at a rate of $24.83, taking the stock ownership to the 2,224 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 27, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 901 for $11.68, making the entire transaction worth $10,524. This insider now owns 2,224 shares in total.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.01) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -2207.10 while generating a return on equity of -30.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.00% during the next five years compared to -4.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 82.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.1 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.79.

During the past 100 days, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RYTM) raw stochastic average was set at 88.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 150.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.61 in the near term. At $28.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.65.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) Key Stats

There are currently 50,721K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,150 K according to its annual income of -69,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,070 K and its income totaled -45,000 K.