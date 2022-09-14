$170.71K in average volume shows that Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on September 13, 2022, with Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX: SMTS) stock priced at $0.50, up 7.98% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.55 and dropped to $0.48 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. SMTS’s price has ranged from $0.42 to $2.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.00%. With a float of $109.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.94 million.

In an organization with 1440 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.51, operating margin of +16.83, and the pretax margin is +1.10.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Sierra Metals Inc. is 0.96%, while institutional ownership is 47.09%.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -10.01 while generating a return on equity of -14.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX: SMTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sierra Metals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.62 million. That was better than the volume of 0.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Sierra Metals Inc.’s (SMTS) raw stochastic average was set at 19.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5841, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0287. However, in the short run, Sierra Metals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5633. Second resistance stands at $0.5866. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6283. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4983, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4566. The third support level lies at $0.4333 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX: SMTS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 88.51 million, the company has a total of 128,417K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 272,010 K while annual income is -27,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 49,940 K while its latest quarter income was -15,270 K.