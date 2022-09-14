$3.72M in average volume shows that Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on September 13, 2022, with Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) stock priced at $1.36, down -5.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.37 and dropped to $1.29 before settling in for the closing price of $1.36. CENN’s price has ranged from $1.05 to $14.17 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -38.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 99.00%. With a float of $161.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.09 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 260 employees.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 8.20%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 38.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Looking closely at Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.68 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5118, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5116. However, in the short run, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3433. Second resistance stands at $1.3967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2367. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1833.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 329.61 million, the company has a total of 261,308K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,580 K while annual income is -16,420 K.