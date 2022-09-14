4.61% volatility in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) last month: This is a red flag warning

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) on September 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $17.40, plunging -10.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.60 and dropped to $16.23 before settling in for the closing price of $18.12. Within the past 52 weeks, GIII’s price has moved between $17.65 and $33.40.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 3.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 739.30%. With a float of $42.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.72, operating margin of +11.30, and the pretax margin is +9.79.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is 6.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 435,900. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer/Treas of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $29.06, taking the stock ownership to the 95,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Vice Chairman and President sold 59,182 for $28.98, making the entire transaction worth $1,715,094. This insider now owns 394,741 shares in total.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.58) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +7.25 while generating a return on equity of 14.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 739.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.70% during the next five years compared to 29.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) Trading Performance Indicators

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) saw its 5-day average volume 1.32 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s (GIII) raw stochastic average was set at 0.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.17 in the near term. At $18.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.43.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 804.06 million based on 48,225K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,767 M and income totals 200,590 K. The company made 605,240 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 36,320 K in sales during its previous quarter.