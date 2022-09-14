5.19% volatility in NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) last month: This is a red flag warning

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) on September 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.22, plunging -6.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.26 and dropped to $9.96 before settling in for the closing price of $10.69. Within the past 52 weeks, NEO’s price has moved between $6.85 and $54.74.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 15.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -286.40%. With a float of $121.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.07 million.

In an organization with 2000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.08, operating margin of -19.66, and the pretax margin is -3.11.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NeoGenomics Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 58,693. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,209 shares at a rate of $18.29, taking the stock ownership to the 98,516 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,846 for $35.00, making the entire transaction worth $64,610. This insider now owns 11,689 shares in total.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1.72 while generating a return on equity of -0.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -286.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.30% during the next five years compared to 29.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.95 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) raw stochastic average was set at 51.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.22. However, in the short run, NeoGenomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.21. Second resistance stands at $10.38. The third major resistance level sits at $10.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.61.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.23 billion based on 125,796K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 484,330 K and income totals -8,350 K. The company made 125,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -35,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.