8.54% percent quarterly performance for KLA Corporation (KLAC) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on September 13, 2022, with KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) stock priced at $342.98, down -4.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $348.32 and dropped to $339.53 before settling in for the closing price of $357.47. KLAC’s price has ranged from $282.83 to $457.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 21.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 63.90%. With a float of $141.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.34, operating margin of +39.65, and the pretax margin is +37.92.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of KLA Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 95.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 809,357. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 2,417 shares at a rate of $334.86, taking the stock ownership to the 35,103 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s President, Semi Proc. Control sold 3,868 for $375.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,450,500. This insider now owns 74,059 shares in total.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $5.81 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +36.10 while generating a return on equity of 139.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.34% during the next five years compared to 30.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KLA Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.91, a number that is poised to hit 6.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 23.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KLA Corporation (KLAC)

Looking closely at KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.8 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.94.

During the past 100 days, KLA Corporation’s (KLAC) raw stochastic average was set at 49.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $354.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $361.61. However, in the short run, KLA Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $346.16. Second resistance stands at $351.63. The third major resistance level sits at $354.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $337.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $334.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $328.58.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 48.47 billion, the company has a total of 141,804K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,212 M while annual income is 3,322 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,487 M while its latest quarter income was 805,370 K.