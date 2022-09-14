A look at Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s (STX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On September 13, 2022, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) opened at $66.90, lower -5.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.25 and dropped to $64.80 before settling in for the closing price of $68.77. Price fluctuations for STX have ranged from $63.50 to $117.67 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -0.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.60% at the time writing. With a float of $205.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 40000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.75, operating margin of +17.04, and the pretax margin is +14.40.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Seagate Technology Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 88.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 5,163,235. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $103.26, taking the stock ownership to the 225,941 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 20,495 for $107.36, making the entire transaction worth $2,200,394. This insider now owns 19,391 shares in total.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.88) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +14.14 while generating a return on equity of 445.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.09% during the next five years compared to 45.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Looking closely at Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.04 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.75.

During the past 100 days, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s (STX) raw stochastic average was set at 7.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.57. However, in the short run, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $66.73. Second resistance stands at $68.21. The third major resistance level sits at $69.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $61.83.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Key Stats

There are currently 206,825K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,661 M according to its annual income of 1,649 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,628 M and its income totaled 276,000 K.