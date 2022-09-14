A look at Tuya Inc.’s (TUYA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

September 13, 2022, Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) trading session started at the price of $1.27, that was -9.23% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.28 and dropped to $1.17 before settling in for the closing price of $1.30. A 52-week range for TUYA has been $1.17 – $11.40.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -200.00%. With a float of $494.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $550.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3470 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.33, operating margin of -64.02, and the pretax margin is -57.91.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tuya Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tuya Inc. is 24.92%, while institutional ownership is 34.30%.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -58.07 while generating a return on equity of -36.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -200.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Looking closely at Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Tuya Inc.’s (TUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7478, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5369. However, in the short run, Tuya Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2500. Second resistance stands at $1.3200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1000. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0300.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Key Stats

There are 499,147K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 651.18 million. As of now, sales total 302,080 K while income totals -175,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 62,550 K while its last quarter net income were -35,870 K.