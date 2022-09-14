A major move is in the offing as Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) market cap hits 84.55 million

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) kicked off on September 13, 2022, at the price of $0.3826, up 4.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4279 and dropped to $0.382 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Over the past 52 weeks, AGRX has traded in a range of $0.37-$47.60.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -26.00%. With a float of $198.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.46 million.

The firm has a total of 30 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -32.11, operating margin of -1731.41, and the pretax margin is -1826.24.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Agile Therapeutics Inc. is 1.58%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 22,500. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.45, taking the stock ownership to the 64,343 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 13, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 5,734,560 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $4,874,376. This insider now owns 21,654,485 shares in total.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$8 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$6) by -$2. This company achieved a net margin of -1826.24 while generating a return on equity of -255.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -3.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s (AGRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -21.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Agile Therapeutics Inc., AGRX], we can find that recorded value of 2.06 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s (AGRX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 190.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5318, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.8854. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4279. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4509. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4738. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3820, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3591. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3361.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 84.55 million has total of 39,023K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,100 K in contrast with the sum of -74,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,130 K and last quarter income was -12,220 K.