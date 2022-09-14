A major move is in the offing as Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) market cap hits 7.88 billion

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) on September 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $62.52, plunging -5.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.64 and dropped to $60.80 before settling in for the closing price of $64.85. Within the past 52 weeks, FBHS’s price has moved between $56.86 and $109.23.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 40.40%. With a float of $128.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.30 million.

The firm has a total of 28056 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.06, operating margin of +14.43, and the pretax margin is +13.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 380,531. In this transaction SVP Ops &Supply Chain Strategy of this company sold 4,262 shares at a rate of $89.28, taking the stock ownership to the 23,683 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s President, Global Plumbing sold 23,715 for $101.15, making the entire transaction worth $2,398,713. This insider now owns 20,052 shares in total.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.6) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +10.09 while generating a return on equity of 26.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.92% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 132.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.53, a number that is poised to hit 1.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., FBHS], we can find that recorded value of 1.34 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.16.

During the past 100 days, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s (FBHS) raw stochastic average was set at 19.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $62.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $63.36. The third major resistance level sits at $64.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.88 billion based on 129,317K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,656 M and income totals 772,400 K. The company made 2,111 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 192,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.