A major move is in the offing as Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) market cap hits 7.62 million

September 13, 2022, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) trading session started at the price of $0.17, that was -3.28% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.18 and dropped to $0.15 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. A 52-week range for RMED has been $0.14 – $3.65.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 74.10%. With a float of $53.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 58 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6990.91, operating margin of -133027.27, and the pretax margin is -123895.45.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ra Medical Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ra Medical Systems Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 7,032. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 2,684 shares at a rate of $2.62, taking the stock ownership to the 23,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 8,149 for $2.62, making the entire transaction worth $21,350. This insider now owns 66,721 shares in total.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -123913.64 while generating a return on equity of -156.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 282.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)

Looking closely at Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED), its last 5-days average volume was 13.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s (RMED) raw stochastic average was set at 4.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 164.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2148, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6043. However, in the short run, Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1763. Second resistance stands at $0.1905. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2031. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1495, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1369. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1227.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Key Stats

There are 54,515K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.62 million. As of now, sales total 20 K while income totals -25,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 10 K while its last quarter net income were -8,450 K.