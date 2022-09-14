Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) last year’s performance of -26.50% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

September 13, 2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) trading session started at the price of $80.955, that was -8.99% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.47 and dropped to $76.80 before settling in for the closing price of $84.64. A 52-week range for AMD has been $71.60 – $164.46.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 30.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 24.70%. With a float of $1.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.25, operating margin of +22.38, and the pretax margin is +22.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 277,170. In this transaction EVP, Computing & Graphics of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $92.39, taking the stock ownership to the 161,232 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 125,000 for $100.02, making the entire transaction worth $12,502,500. This insider now owns 2,926,985 shares in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.91) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +19.24 while generating a return on equity of 47.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.80% during the next five years compared to 44.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 97.73 million, its volume of 75.75 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.08.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) raw stochastic average was set at 14.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $80.07 in the near term. At $83.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $84.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $70.73.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Key Stats

There are 1,614,321K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 125.54 billion. As of now, sales total 16,434 M while income totals 3,162 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,550 M while its last quarter net income were 447,000 K.