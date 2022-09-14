AFMD (Affimed N.V.) dropped -4.35 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on September 13, 2022, with Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) stock priced at $2.68, down -4.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.80 and dropped to $2.64 before settling in for the closing price of $2.76. AFMD’s price has ranged from $2.23 to $7.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 44.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.90%. With a float of $137.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.33 million.

The firm has a total of 187 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Affimed N.V. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -142.50 while generating a return on equity of -56.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Affimed N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Affimed N.V., AFMD], we can find that recorded value of 0.97 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Affimed N.V.’s (AFMD) raw stochastic average was set at 21.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.85. The third major resistance level sits at $2.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.43.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 384.15 million, the company has a total of 123,420K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 47,760 K while annual income is -68,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,770 K while its latest quarter income was -20,660 K.