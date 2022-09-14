AGEN (Agenus Inc.) dropped -7.78 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On September 13, 2022, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) opened at $2.60, lower -7.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.64 and dropped to $2.43 before settling in for the closing price of $2.70. Price fluctuations for AGEN have ranged from $1.25 to $6.56 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 67.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 90.00% at the time writing. With a float of $230.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $277.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 441 employees.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Agenus Inc. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 118,346. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 38,679 shares at a rate of $3.06, taking the stock ownership to the 61,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 19, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,400,000 for $12.00, making the entire transaction worth $16,800,000. This insider now owns 20,881,000 shares in total.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Agenus Inc. (AGEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Looking closely at Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), its last 5-days average volume was 3.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Agenus Inc.’s (AGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 63.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.52. However, in the short run, Agenus Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.61. Second resistance stands at $2.73. The third major resistance level sits at $2.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.19.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Key Stats

There are currently 283,163K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 670.46 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 295,670 K according to its annual income of -23,930 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20,930 K and its income totaled -46,430 K.