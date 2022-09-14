Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) volume exceeds 49.41 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) kicked off on September 13, 2022, at the price of $28.04, up 136.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.78 and dropped to $25.0106 before settling in for the closing price of $12.27. Over the past 52 weeks, AKRO has traded in a range of $7.52-$26.98.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.90%. With a float of $29.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 37 employees.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 14.85%, while institutional ownership is 99.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 175,900. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $17.59, taking the stock ownership to the 308,996 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s President & CEO sold 10,000 for $17.56, making the entire transaction worth $175,600. This insider now owns 308,996 shares in total.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.8) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKRO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

Looking closely at Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO), its last 5-days average volume was 10.41 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.33.

During the past 100 days, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKRO) raw stochastic average was set at 96.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 366.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 168.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.38. However, in the short run, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.88. Second resistance stands at $32.72. The third major resistance level sits at $35.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.34.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.04 billion has total of 37,571K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -100,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -27,400 K.