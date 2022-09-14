Albemarle Corporation (ALB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

September 13, 2022, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) trading session started at the price of $286.56, that was 0.38% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $307.12 and dropped to $285.5501 before settling in for the closing price of $296.97. A 52-week range for ALB has been $169.93 – $302.54.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 4.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -69.80%. With a float of $116.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.12 million.

In an organization with 6000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.30, operating margin of +16.01, and the pretax margin is +4.02.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Albemarle Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Albemarle Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 605,228. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin Officer of this company sold 2,250 shares at a rate of $268.99, taking the stock ownership to the 15,944 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s President, Catalysts sold 17,968 for $230.17, making the entire transaction worth $4,135,624. This insider now owns 7,946 shares in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.63) by $0.75. This company achieved a net margin of +3.72 while generating a return on equity of 2.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 77.17% during the next five years compared to -22.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.22, a number that is poised to hit 6.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 24.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.52 million. That was better than the volume of 1.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.58.

During the past 100 days, Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) raw stochastic average was set at 92.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $248.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $228.48. However, in the short run, Albemarle Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $308.29. Second resistance stands at $318.49. The third major resistance level sits at $329.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $286.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $275.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $265.15.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Key Stats

There are 117,129K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 35.31 billion. As of now, sales total 3,328 M while income totals 123,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,480 M while its last quarter net income were 406,770 K.