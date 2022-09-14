AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is -36.12% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

September 13, 2022, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) trading session started at the price of $1.35, that was -9.72% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.40 and dropped to $1.28 before settling in for the closing price of $1.44. A 52-week range for AMTD has been $1.01 – $12.90.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 11.60%. With a float of $152.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.51 million.

In an organization with 39 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.86, operating margin of +137.26, and the pretax margin is +135.86.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +111.90 while generating a return on equity of 18.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61

Technical Analysis of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.23 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, AMTD IDEA Group’s (AMTD) raw stochastic average was set at 2.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 279.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0378, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5722.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Key Stats

There are 245,611K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 484.07 million. As of now, sales total 196,060 K while income totals 157,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 430,149 K while its last quarter net income were 410,629 K.