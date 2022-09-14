Baidu Inc. (BIDU) with a beta value of 0.66 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on September 13, 2022, with Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock priced at $135.30, down -5.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $136.77 and dropped to $131.11 before settling in for the closing price of $139.56. BIDU’s price has ranged from $101.62 to $182.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 12.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -56.80%. With a float of $274.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $345.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 45500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.34, operating margin of +8.45, and the pretax margin is +9.41.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Baidu Inc. is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 37.00%.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $2.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.93 while generating a return on equity of 5.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.97% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Baidu Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.21, a number that is poised to hit 15.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 66.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Looking closely at Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), its last 5-days average volume was 2.05 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.87.

During the past 100 days, Baidu Inc.’s (BIDU) raw stochastic average was set at 53.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $140.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $141.67. However, in the short run, Baidu Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $135.02. Second resistance stands at $138.72. The third major resistance level sits at $140.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $129.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $127.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $123.70.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 45.33 billion, the company has a total of 345,542K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,536 M while annual income is 1,605 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,426 M while its latest quarter income was 543,000 K.