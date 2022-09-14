Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) with a beta value of 1.23 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) on September 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.57, plunging -28.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.57 and dropped to $0.44 before settling in for the closing price of $0.63. Within the past 52 weeks, BNTC’s price has moved between $0.58 and $4.78.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.10%. With a float of $7.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.17 million.

The firm has a total of 18 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -827.12, operating margin of -23044.07, and the pretax margin is -23528.81.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Benitec Biopharma Inc. is 9.92%, while institutional ownership is 16.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 32,126. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 10,553 shares at a rate of $3.04, taking the stock ownership to the 1,000,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 37,947 for $3.18, making the entire transaction worth $120,687. This insider now owns 989,447 shares in total.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.44) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -23528.81 while generating a return on equity of -91.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 53.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Benitec Biopharma Inc., BNTC], we can find that recorded value of 2.14 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s (BNTC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 205.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 157.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8467, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7603. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5367. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6183. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3583. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2767.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.01 million based on 8,172K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 70 K and income totals -18,210 K. The company made 50 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.