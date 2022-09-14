Can Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s (ISRG) hike of 4.50% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on September 13, 2022, with Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) stock priced at $214.62, down -4.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $216.725 and dropped to $210.88 before settling in for the closing price of $222.02. ISRG’s price has ranged from $186.83 to $369.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 16.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 58.60%. With a float of $355.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $358.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9793 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.00, operating margin of +31.89, and the pretax margin is +33.10.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 1,343,584. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,375 shares at a rate of $210.76, taking the stock ownership to the 11,224 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director sold 600 for $237.03, making the entire transaction worth $142,218. This insider now owns 720 shares in total.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +29.85 while generating a return on equity of 15.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.45% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.92, a number that is poised to hit 1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

The latest stats from [Intuitive Surgical Inc., ISRG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.83 million was inferior to 2.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.68.

During the past 100 days, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s (ISRG) raw stochastic average was set at 20.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $219.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $261.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $215.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $218.85. The third major resistance level sits at $220.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $209.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $207.16. The third support level lies at $203.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 75.26 billion, the company has a total of 357,111K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,710 M while annual income is 1,705 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,522 M while its latest quarter income was 307,800 K.