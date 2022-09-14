Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) volume exceeds 1.39 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) on September 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $24.61, plunging -6.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.985 and dropped to $23.98 before settling in for the closing price of $26.02. Within the past 52 weeks, YOU’s price has moved between $18.79 and $54.19.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -277.30%. With a float of $62.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.41 million.

The firm has a total of 2251 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.81, operating margin of -44.71, and the pretax margin is -45.26.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Clear Secure Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 163,909. In this transaction President & CFO of this company sold 5,460 shares at a rate of $30.02, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Director sold 5,460 for $30.02, making the entire transaction worth $163,909. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -14.42 while generating a return on equity of -20.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -277.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Trading Performance Indicators

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Clear Secure Inc., YOU], we can find that recorded value of 1.24 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Clear Secure Inc.’s (YOU) raw stochastic average was set at 33.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.41. The third major resistance level sits at $25.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.81.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.65 billion based on 149,986K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 253,950 K and income totals -36,080 K. The company made 102,720 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,160 K in sales during its previous quarter.