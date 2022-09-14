Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) plunged -0.52 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) on September 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.114, plunging -0.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.138 and dropped to $0.1122 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Within the past 52 weeks, CSCW’s price has moved between $0.11 and $1.20.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -33.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 68.10%. With a float of $155.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $187.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 55 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -45.30, operating margin of -140.86, and the pretax margin is -142.08.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is 16.87%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -142.08 while generating a return on equity of -23.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 54.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

The latest stats from [Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., CSCW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.35 million was inferior to 8.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) raw stochastic average was set at 7.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1237, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2552. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1311. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1474. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1569. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1053, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0958. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0795.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.54 million based on 114,412K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,780 K and income totals -8,240 K. The company made 13,183 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,144 K in sales during its previous quarter.