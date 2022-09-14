Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 210 K

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) kicked off on September 13, 2022, at the price of $0.3452, up 22.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4579 and dropped to $0.331 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. Over the past 52 weeks, ENSC has traded in a range of $0.32-$7.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 978.50%.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of -562.71, and the pretax margin is -825.38.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is 33.90%, while institutional ownership is 14.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 14,216. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 27,000 shares at a rate of $0.53, taking the stock ownership to the 381,851 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 70,000 for $0.49, making the entire transaction worth $34,083. This insider now owns 354,851 shares in total.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -823.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 978.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s (ENSC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45

Technical Analysis of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.91 million. That was better than the volume of 1.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s (ENSC) raw stochastic average was set at 9.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 155.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5003, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3449. However, in the short run, Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4703. Second resistance stands at $0.5276. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5972. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3434, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2738. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2165.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.15 million has total of 38,378K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,530 K in contrast with the sum of -29,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 210 K and last quarter income was -7,900 K.