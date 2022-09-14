Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) last year’s performance of -83.23% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on September 13, 2022, with Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) stock priced at $2.10, down -1.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.29 and dropped to $2.01 before settling in for the closing price of $2.22. EOSE’s price has ranged from $1.00 to $14.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -67.90%. With a float of $32.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.02 million.

The firm has a total of 251 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -911.18, operating margin of -2263.75, and the pretax margin is -2701.52.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is 10.20%, while institutional ownership is 70.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 100,050. In this transaction Director of this company bought 71,500 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 76,698 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 70,000 for $1.40, making the entire transaction worth $98,000. This insider now owns 338,727 shares in total.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.85 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2701.52 while generating a return on equity of -159.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -67.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Eos Energy Enterprises Inc., EOSE], we can find that recorded value of 1.89 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s (EOSE) raw stochastic average was set at 49.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 167.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.44. The third major resistance level sits at $2.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.75.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 86.31 million, the company has a total of 59,651K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,600 K while annual income is -124,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,900 K while its latest quarter income was -56,690 K.