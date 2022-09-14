Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) average volume reaches $2.19M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on September 13, 2022, with Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) stock priced at $38.97, down -4.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.49 and dropped to $38.85 before settling in for the closing price of $41.61. EXAS’s price has ranged from $34.16 to $108.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 77.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.20%. With a float of $175.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.36 million.

The firm has a total of 6420 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Exact Sciences Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 91.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 46,366. In this transaction Gen. Mgr., Precision Oncology of this company sold 984 shares at a rate of $47.12, taking the stock ownership to the 4,596 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s Director sold 4,608 for $45.14, making the entire transaction worth $208,005. This insider now owns 60,318 shares in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Exact Sciences Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.23, a number that is poised to hit -1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Exact Sciences Corporation, EXAS], we can find that recorded value of 1.97 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.24.

During the past 100 days, Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) raw stochastic average was set at 17.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.40. The third major resistance level sits at $42.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.39.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.90 billion, the company has a total of 176,960K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,767 M while annual income is -595,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 521,640 K while its latest quarter income was -166,060 K.