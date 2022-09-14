FLWS (1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.) dropped -6.64 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) on September 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.57, plunging -6.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.64 and dropped to $6.24 before settling in for the closing price of $6.78. Within the past 52 weeks, FLWS’s price has moved between $6.47 and $35.72.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 12.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 100.70%. With a float of $24.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.00, operating margin of +1.91, and the pretax margin is +1.41.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 13,820. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $13.82, taking the stock ownership to the 57,737 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12, when Company’s President, GFGB sold 12,217 for $35.16, making the entire transaction worth $429,550. This insider now owns 48,102 shares in total.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.28) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +1.34 while generating a return on equity of 5.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 26.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Trading Performance Indicators

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS)

Looking closely at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s (FLWS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.28. However, in the short run, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.57. Second resistance stands at $6.80. The third major resistance level sits at $6.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.77.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 411.64 million based on 64,556K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,208 M and income totals 29,610 K. The company made 485,890 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -22,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.