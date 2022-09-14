Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) 20 Days SMA touches -0.56%: The odds favor the bear

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) on September 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.9994, plunging -6.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.01 and dropped to $0.94 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. Within the past 52 weeks, HIPO’s price has moved between $0.73 and $6.07.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -442.80%. With a float of $449.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $566.11 million.

The firm has a total of 706 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hippo Holdings Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24, was worth 101,299. In this transaction President of this company bought 27,000 shares at a rate of $3.75, taking the stock ownership to the 2,905,609 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19, when Company’s Director bought 6,000 for $3.72, making the entire transaction worth $22,320. This insider now owns 11,813 shares in total.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -407.24 while generating a return on equity of -69.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -442.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hippo Holdings Inc., HIPO], we can find that recorded value of 2.35 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Hippo Holdings Inc.’s (HIPO) raw stochastic average was set at 18.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8988, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7066. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0007. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0404. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0707. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9307, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9004. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8607.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 555.48 million based on 572,365K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 91,200 K and income totals -371,400 K. The company made 28,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -73,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.