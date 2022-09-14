Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is -2.00% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On September 13, 2022, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) opened at $25.41, lower -3.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.65 and dropped to $25.10 before settling in for the closing price of $26.08. Price fluctuations for HMC have ranged from $23.21 to $32.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 0.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.71 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.71 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 204035 employees.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 5.30%.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.20% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.59

Technical Analysis of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s (HMC) raw stochastic average was set at 47.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.53 in the near term. At $25.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.76. The third support level lies at $24.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Key Stats

There are currently 1,710,600K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 44.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 129,519 M according to its annual income of 6,293 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 29,488 M and its income totaled 1,149 M.