Investors finally get a glimpse of C3.ai Inc. (AI) volume hitting the figure of 2.1 million.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) kicked off on September 13, 2022, at the price of $14.54, down -4.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.11 and dropped to $14.51 before settling in for the closing price of $15.41. Over the past 52 weeks, AI has traded in a range of $13.37-$53.82.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -241.60%. With a float of $90.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 704 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.79, operating margin of -77.59, and the pretax margin is -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 46.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 38,563. In this transaction SVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,120 shares at a rate of $18.19, taking the stock ownership to the 363,926 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 29, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 1,174 for $18.34, making the entire transaction worth $21,531. This insider now owns 366,046 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.29) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

The latest stats from [C3.ai Inc., AI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.18 million was inferior to 2.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 13.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.38. The third major resistance level sits at $15.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.18. The third support level lies at $13.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.56 billion has total of 108,482K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 252,760 K in contrast with the sum of -192,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 65,310 K and last quarter income was -71,870 K.