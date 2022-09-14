Investors finally get a glimpse of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) volume hitting the figure of 3.37 million.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) kicked off on September 13, 2022, at the price of $2.68, down -3.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.705 and dropped to $2.64 before settling in for the closing price of $2.77. Over the past 52 weeks, NNDM has traded in a range of $2.17-$6.74.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 196.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.10%. With a float of $255.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $256.50 million.

In an organization with 345 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -48.63, operating margin of -791.38, and the pretax margin is -1960.64.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 25.70%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1913.44 while generating a return on equity of -19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 36.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.19 million. That was better than the volume of 3.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 31.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.38. However, in the short run, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.70. Second resistance stands at $2.74. The third major resistance level sits at $2.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.61. The third support level lies at $2.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 684.86 million has total of 248,822K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,490 K in contrast with the sum of -200,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,100 K and last quarter income was -39,730 K.