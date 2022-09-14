Investors finally get a glimpse of Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) volume hitting the figure of 1.52 million.

A new trading day began on September 13, 2022, with Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) stock priced at $155.00, down -8.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $155.425 and dropped to $145.675 before settling in for the closing price of $159.97. WHR’s price has ranged from $145.93 to $245.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 1.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 66.50%. With a float of $54.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 69000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.13, operating margin of +10.66, and the pretax margin is +10.61.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of Whirlpool Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 209,900. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $209.90, taking the stock ownership to the 2,002 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Director sold 1,000 for $211.67, making the entire transaction worth $211,670. This insider now owns 2,992 shares in total.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $5.97 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.11 while generating a return on equity of 41.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.33% during the next five years compared to 19.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Whirlpool Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.80, a number that is poised to hit 5.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 23.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.75 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.36.

During the past 100 days, Whirlpool Corporation’s (WHR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $163.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $186.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $152.80 in the near term. At $158.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $162.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $143.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $139.49. The third support level lies at $133.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.00 billion, the company has a total of 54,508K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 21,985 M while annual income is 1,783 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,097 M while its latest quarter income was -371,000 K.