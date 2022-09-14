Investors must take note of BRF S.A.’s (BRFS) performance last week, which was -5.50%.

A new trading day began on September 13, 2022, with BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) stock priced at $3.05, down -7.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.08 and dropped to $2.90 before settling in for the closing price of $3.16. BRFS’s price has ranged from $2.30 to $5.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 7.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -63.90%. With a float of $722.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.08 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 100000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.85, operating margin of +5.91, and the pretax margin is -0.06.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of BRF S.A. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.70%.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.05 while generating a return on equity of 5.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.10% during the next five years compared to 27.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BRF S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BRF S.A. (BRFS)

The latest stats from [BRF S.A., BRFS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.32 million was inferior to 3.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, BRF S.A.’s (BRFS) raw stochastic average was set at 55.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.15. The third major resistance level sits at $3.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.79. The third support level lies at $2.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.08 billion, the company has a total of 808,412K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,958 M while annual income is 77,730 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,365 M while its latest quarter income was -49,610 K.