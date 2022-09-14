Investors must take note of Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) performance last week, which was 2.17%.

September 13, 2022, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) trading session started at the price of $45.33, that was -5.20% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.52 and dropped to $44.50 before settling in for the closing price of $47.12. A 52-week range for FUTU has been $21.23 – $108.50.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 141.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 82.50%. With a float of $78.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.43 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2318 employees.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Futu Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Futu Holdings Limited is 8.15%, while institutional ownership is 38.30%.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.6) by -$0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.03% during the next five years compared to 80.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.97, a number that is poised to hit 5.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 23.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) saw its 5-day average volume 1.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.77.

During the past 100 days, Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) raw stochastic average was set at 57.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.96 in the near term. At $47.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.21. The third support level lies at $41.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Key Stats

There are 150,379K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.47 billion. As of now, sales total 912,270 K while income totals 360,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 222,590 K while its last quarter net income were 81,770 K.