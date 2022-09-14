Investors must take note of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRBO) performance last week, which was 215.80%.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) kicked off on September 13, 2022, at the price of $17.55, up 79.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.85 and dropped to $17.33 before settling in for the closing price of $16.67. Over the past 52 weeks, NRBO has traded in a range of $7.39-$128.68.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.90%. With a float of $10.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5 workers is very important to gauge.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRBO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56

Technical Analysis of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

The latest stats from [NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., NRBO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.48 million was superior to 80710.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.29.

During the past 100 days, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRBO) raw stochastic average was set at 39.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 387.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 178.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.2400, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.5400. Now, the first resistance to watch is $56.7200. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $83.5500. The third major resistance level sits at $103.2400.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 397.97 million has total of 26,662K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -15,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -3,300 K.