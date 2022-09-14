Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) average volume reaches $3.88M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On September 13, 2022, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) opened at $21.81, lower -4.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.88 and dropped to $21.215 before settling in for the closing price of $22.30. Price fluctuations for KIM have ranged from $18.52 to $26.57 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 3.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -28.90% at the time writing. With a float of $605.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $615.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 606 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.40, operating margin of +32.77, and the pretax margin is +54.60.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kimco Realty Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 250,700. In this transaction Exec VP, CFO & Treasurer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $25.07, taking the stock ownership to the 486,240 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Director sold 8,188 for $23.45, making the entire transaction worth $192,019. This insider now owns 213,834 shares in total.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by -$0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +62.04 while generating a return on equity of 10.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Looking closely at Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM), its last 5-days average volume was 4.06 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) raw stochastic average was set at 34.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.00. However, in the short run, Kimco Realty Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.70. Second resistance stands at $22.12. The third major resistance level sits at $22.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.37.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Key Stats

There are currently 618,482K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,365 M according to its annual income of 844,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 427,200 K and its income totaled -119,500 K.