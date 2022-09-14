Last month’s performance of -17.59% for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on September 13, 2022, with Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) stock priced at $57.13, down -7.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.31 and dropped to $54.01 before settling in for the closing price of $58.46. OLLI’s price has ranged from $37.67 to $75.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 14.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -34.10%. With a float of $58.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.76, operating margin of +12.22, and the pretax margin is +11.66.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 24, was worth 63,530. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $63.53, taking the stock ownership to the 48,448 shares.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.2 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.98 while generating a return on equity of 12.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.90% during the next five years compared to 20.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.65.

During the past 100 days, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s (OLLI) raw stochastic average was set at 43.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $56.28 in the near term. At $58.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $59.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.85. The third support level lies at $49.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.38 billion, the company has a total of 62,590K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,753 M while annual income is 157,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 452,480 K while its latest quarter income was 14,100 K.