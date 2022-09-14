Last month’s performance of -40.58% for Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) is certainly impressive

On September 13, 2022, Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) opened at $0.66, higher 13.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9988 and dropped to $0.65 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. Price fluctuations for KUKE have ranged from $0.66 to $6.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -262.70% at the time writing. With a float of $9.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.90 million.

In an organization with 173 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.86, operating margin of -18.07, and the pretax margin is -19.63.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kuke Music Holding Limited is 56.39%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -20.13 while generating a return on equity of -7.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -262.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.41 million. That was better than the volume of 0.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Kuke Music Holding Limited’s (KUKE) raw stochastic average was set at 4.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 212.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2584, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8754. However, in the short run, Kuke Music Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9749. Second resistance stands at $1.1612. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3237. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6261, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4636. The third support level lies at $0.2773 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) Key Stats

There are currently 29,567K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.55 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 45,860 K according to its annual income of -9,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,130 K and its income totaled 560 K.