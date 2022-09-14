Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) last year’s performance of -34.67% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On September 13, 2022, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) opened at $17.61, lower -5.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.85 and dropped to $17.36 before settling in for the closing price of $18.35. Price fluctuations for LEVI have ranged from $15.61 to $28.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 522.10% at the time writing. With a float of $93.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $397.88 million.

The firm has a total of 16600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.57, operating margin of +12.03, and the pretax margin is +10.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Levi Strauss & Co. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 77.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 217,253. In this transaction EVP & General Counsel of this company sold 12,365 shares at a rate of $17.57, taking the stock ownership to the 148,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 12,782 for $18.75, making the entire transaction worth $239,662. This insider now owns 148,299 shares in total.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +9.60 while generating a return on equity of 37.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 522.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.30% during the next five years compared to 12.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Levi Strauss & Co., LEVI], we can find that recorded value of 2.22 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LEVI) raw stochastic average was set at 36.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.02. The third major resistance level sits at $18.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.71.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Key Stats

There are currently 396,714K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,764 M according to its annual income of 553,540 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,471 M and its income totaled 49,740 K.