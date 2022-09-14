Lilium N.V. (LILM) 20 Days SMA touches -11.31%: The odds favor the bear

September 13, 2022, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) trading session started at the price of $2.22, that was -8.55% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.22 and dropped to $2.13 before settling in for the closing price of $2.34. A 52-week range for LILM has been $2.12 – $11.66.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -118.10%. With a float of $70.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 964 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13702.13, operating margin of -616925.53, and the pretax margin is -871231.91.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lilium N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Lilium N.V. is 65.21%, while institutional ownership is 13.40%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -874544.68 while generating a return on equity of -246.30.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lilium N.V. (LILM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12918.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Looking closely at Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.38 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.98. However, in the short run, Lilium N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.20. Second resistance stands at $2.25. The third major resistance level sits at $2.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.02.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

There are 285,283K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 607.16 million. As of now, sales total 60 K while income totals -486,290 K.