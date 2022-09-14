Match Group Inc. (MTCH)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) kicked off on September 13, 2022, at the price of $59.87, down -5.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.47 and dropped to $59.50 before settling in for the closing price of $63.04. Over the past 52 weeks, MTCH has traded in a range of $53.19-$182.00.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 21.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -55.90%. With a float of $278.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.52, operating margin of +28.55, and the pretax margin is +8.59.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Match Group Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 1,017,280. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 16,000 shares at a rate of $63.58, taking the stock ownership to the 16,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 21, when Company’s Director sold 163,220 for $174.73, making the entire transaction worth $28,519,665. This insider now owns 35,475 shares in total.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.53) by -$0.64. This company achieved a net margin of +9.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.45% during the next five years compared to 6.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Match Group Inc.’s (MTCH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) saw its 5-day average volume 3.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.89.

During the past 100 days, Match Group Inc.’s (MTCH) raw stochastic average was set at 19.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $61.01 in the near term. At $62.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $62.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.07.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.71 billion has total of 285,593K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,983 M in contrast with the sum of 277,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 794,510 K and last quarter income was -31,860 K.