Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.25 million

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) kicked off on September 13, 2022, at the price of $0.84, down -4.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8484 and dropped to $0.81 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. Over the past 52 weeks, MMAT has traded in a range of $0.76-$6.55.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 63.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -38.70%. With a float of $270.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $301.49 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 130 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.85, operating margin of -932.22, and the pretax margin is -2249.82.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 40,320. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 42,000 shares at a rate of $0.96, taking the stock ownership to the 1,158,907 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 35,000 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $44,800. This insider now owns 2,450,243 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -2228.95 while generating a return on equity of -52.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 31.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.41 million, its volume of 3.75 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 4.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9073, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6518. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8399 in the near term. At $0.8634, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8783. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8015, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7866. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7631.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 289.75 million has total of 360,837K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,080 K in contrast with the sum of -91,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,320 K and last quarter income was -20,980 K.